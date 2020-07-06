Third Mainland Bridge will Most Likely be Under Repairs from July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Consultations are ongoing for the next phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8km bridge, and work will commence on the outward mainland section of the bridge. The ministry is working with relevant agencies to perfect traffic during the period, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

We want to do maintenance work on the Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from the 24th of July. We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site. Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country that is why we want to start the repairs now.

The bridge was recently under an investigative maintenance check, in August 2018, which lasted for three days. However, “some components needed for completion of repairs were sourced abroad because they were not available locally”.

Hopefully, alternative routes will be provided soonest so motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge will begin making arrangements.