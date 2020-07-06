Connect with us

Third Mainland Bridge will Most Likely be Under Repairs from July 24

Meristem is "Taking You Farther" with New Campaign featuring art icon Nike Okundaye-Davies

Ibrahim Magu has been Reportedly Summoned by the DSS & Nigerians Have So Much to Say

Henrich Akomolafe of Akotex Nigeria Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

10 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

Here's Your Update on All that Has Happened since the Arrest of Hushpuppi in Dubai

WHO Will No Longer Make Use of Hydroxychloroquine & Lopinavir/Ritonavir as Treatments for COVID-19

Lagos JSS3 & SSS3 students to resume August + More COVID-19 Updates

#COVID-19 Updates: Kano State Lifts Lockdown

What's Happening with COVID-19 in Kogi State?

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Consultations are ongoing for the next phase of repair works to begin on the 11.8km bridge, and work will commence on the outward mainland section of the bridge. The ministry is working with relevant agencies to perfect traffic during the period, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

We want to do maintenance work on the Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from the 24th of July. We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site. Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country that is why we want to start the repairs now.

The bridge was recently under an investigative maintenance check, in August 2018, which lasted for three days. However, “some components needed for completion of repairs were sourced abroad because they were not available locally”.

Hopefully, alternative routes will be provided soonest so motorists in Lagos who ply the bridge will begin making arrangements.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

