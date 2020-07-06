Henrich Akomolafe of Akotex Nigeria Limited is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

When our #BellaNaijaMCM this week Henrich Akomolafe was 8, he and his dad co-founded one of the leading elevator companies in Nigeria – Akotex Nigeria Limited – and he also served as one of the board of directors.

Later on, as he grew up, the business began to decline. Henrich wanted to do something about it. As soon as he graduated from the Barcelona School of Management, with an MSc in IT, he decided to return to Nigeria to look after the business.

He decided to learn about elevator manufacturing so as to better understand the business. In 2016, he took over as Managing Director and from then on, the company has grown from 20 employees to 80, bagging bagged national projects with the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, a number of universities across Nigerian, among others, along the way.

Akotex Nigeria Limited, is a subsidiary of the Akotex Group, and they specialise in the supply, installation and maintenance of MP Lifts, escalators, and moving walks.

As the business grew, Henrich, who’s currently the Technical Director of the elevator company, founded BNR Engineering, a real estate and construction company that provides flexible payment plans and options such as digital currency.

In 2019, Henrich was named in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list (Business Category).

We celebrate Henrich for inspiring entrepreneurship in Nigeria and we’re rooting for him!