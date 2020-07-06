10 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, July 5, announced that there are 544 confirmed new cases of coronavirus in the country.

A breakdown of the new cases across different states in the country is as follows; Lagos-199, Ebonyi-65, Oyo-47, Ondo-46, Ogun-31, Edo-30, FCT-28, Katsina-25, Plateau-15, Bayelsa-11, Kaduna-10, Adamawa-10, Akwa Ibom-8, Gombe-7, Kano-4, Taraba-3, Rivers-2, Abia-2, Ekiti-1.

There are now 28,711 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 654 deaths have been recorded. 11,665 patients who recovered have also been discharged.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ww72XinKib — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 5, 2020

*************************************************

59 Nigerians evacuated from Qatar arrive Abuja

59 Nigerians who were stranded in Qatar due to the pandemic, have returned home. In a tweet posted on Monday morning, the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Sunday, July 5 at about 10.30 pm.

According to the commission, all the evacuees tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the flight and would be embarking on a 14-day self-isolation.

All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID__19 before boarding and will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and PTF on #COVID-19.@NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG pic.twitter.com/ly7DPhgeZn — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) July 6, 2020

*************************************************

“My admonition to the church is that we must avoid exhibition of reckless confidence & tell our people the truth” – Boss Mustapha

The SGF and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, other government officials and Christian leaders on Sunday attended an interdenominational church service against COVID-19 organised by the Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC), Channels News reports.

Speaking at the service, he asked Christians and Muslims to resort to prayers as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country.

The SGF said:

If you have no business going out, stay at home, it is scriptural. And I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools. Stay at home if you don’t have business going out, that is the safest place you have, if you have every genuine reason to go out, as mandatory, wear a face mask. My admonition to the church is that we must avoid exhibition of reckless confidence and tell our people the truth and ask them to do the proper things so that they can stay safe for their families, communities and for the body of Christ.

He added:

It is not designed to afflict us. Every step we have taken as a presidential task force has been intended to provide for the good and welfare of the citizens.

*************************************************

Simon Lalong & his family test negative to COVID-19

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, members of his family, his closed aides have all tested negative to coronavirus for the second time.

The governor disclosed this via his official Twitter page on Sunday.

He explained he and his household took another test as a result of the recent cases recorded within his cabinets, such as a commissioner and his Chief of Staff testing positive for the disease.

Myself, family and immediate staff have just been confirmed negative after another test for COVID-19. We decided to subject ourselves to the test following recent cases among my cabinet where my Commissioner and my Chief of Staff tested positive. I use this opportunity to again appeal to our citizens to subject themselves to the test and also adhere to guidelines issued for fighting the disease. We have two testing centres in Plateau State right now and will be adding the third at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital soon. We have tested about 6,000 people so far.

Myself, family and immediate staff have just been confirmed negative after another test for COVID-19. We decided to subject ourselves to the test following recent cases among my cabinet where my Commissioner and my Chief of Staff tested positive. pic.twitter.com/TYP8ax55Sn — Simon Bako Lalong (@sblalong) July 5, 2020

*************************************************

45 recovered COVID-19 patients in Lagos isolation centres have been discharged

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said this in a tweet on its handle where it explained that the recovered patients were discharged after testing negative to the virus.

While giving a breakdown of the figures, the Ministry said they comprised 18 females and 27 males including four foreign nationals.

The tweet reads:

The patients; 19 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Onikan and 15 from LUTH. Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres has risen to 1740. Let’s adhere strictly to public advisories given by government.

*️⃣ With this, the number of #COVID19 cases successfully managed & discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres has risen to 1740. Remember, it is now a criminal offense in Lagos State to go out without using a face-mask. Let's adhere strictly to public advisories given by government. — LSMOH (@LSMOH) July 5, 2020

*************************************************

South Africa reports 10,000 new cases in 24-hours

South Africa imposed some of the strictest stay-at-home measures in the world in late March in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the number of infections is rising daily as lockdown rules are gradually eased.

Daily tallies released by the South African health ministry showed 10,853 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally since March when the virus first arrived in the country to 196,750. The death toll stands at 3199 after 74 new fatalities were recorded.

*************************************************

India becomes the third-highest coronavirus case in the world

The Indian government has gradually lifted restrictions of movements to help the economy, but the number of cases has continued to rise, with 24,000 reported in 24 hours to take the total to nearly 700,000 on Monday, according to John Hopkins University tally.

India’s major cities including New Delhi and Mumbai are the hardest-hit, and critics say too few tests are being conducted and that many COVID-19 infections are likely to go undiagnosed.

*************************************************

More than 30,000 people in Mexico have died from coronavirus

Mexico’s health ministry reported 4,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 256,848 confirmed cases. The ministry also reported 273 new related deaths, raising the coronavirus death toll to 30,639. Mexico now has the fifth-highest number of coronavirus deaths globally.

*************************************************

Coronavirus cases in Brazil hit 1.6 million

Brazil’s health ministry recorded 26,051 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 1,603,055 confirmed cases. Brazil also reported 602 new related deaths, bringing the death toll to 64,867.

*************************************************

The US reported more than 49,000 new cases on Monday

The United States reported 49,199 new coronavirus cases and 271 new deaths on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. That raises the national totals to 2,888,635 cases and 129,947 related deaths. The totals include cases from 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.