Third Mainland Bridge will be Closed this Friday & Saturday | See Alternative Routes

The Lagos State Government has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight (26th-27th of February) to enable the evacuation of the equipment used for its reconstruction before finally allowing the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

The 24-hour closure of the bridge was revealed on Wednesday in a statement issued in Lagos by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde.

Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada have therefore been advised by the commissioner, who said the closure was needed following the “replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge”, to use alternative routes like Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba.

“While Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba are enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road as alternative routes,” he said assuring that Traffic Management Personnel will be available to control issues concerning traffic while the bridge is closed.

According to Premium Times, the commissioner also lauded Lagosians for their cooperation during the lengthy reconstruction of the bridge, guaranteeing that it is now safe for all to use.