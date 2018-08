Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola has debunked claims that the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for 27 months.

The Federal Government had released a statement saying the bridge will be closed between the 27th and 29th of July.

News had however spread saying the bridge will be closed for 27 months.

Fashola, in an interview with Channels TV, said the news is false.

Watch him speak: