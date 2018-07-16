Brace Yourself! Speed Darlington wants to Run for President of Nigeria in 2025 😕

Self-acclaimed lyrical god, Speed Darlington has declared his intentions to run for president of Nigeria come 2025.

According to the New York based singer/rapper, 2019 isn’t the prime time as he is yet to build up his “responsibility image”.

Speed Darlington shared the news in a video shared on his Instagram account a few hours ago. He further revealed that he has already selected a running mate in the person of comedian, Mr. Jollof.

While it appears that the Irregular Speedometer has everything figured out, there’s just one problem: 2025 is not an election year in Nigeria.

See video: