Ekiti Elections: Fayemi’s victory shows Nigerians’ Acceptance of Buhari – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said the victory of Kayode Fayemi in the Ekiti polls reflects the acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari by Nigerians.

Mohammed said this while speaking on Fayemi’s win to journalists in Lagos on Sunday, Punch reports.

It wasn’t just an election, he said, but a referendum by Nigerians.

We commended the people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of the elections on Saturday. Nigerians have spoken about their perception and acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. It is not just an election but a referendum by Nigerians. We thanked the people of Ekiti State for ensuring that the election was free and fair. This was also supported by international communities and election observers who were on the ground to monitor the election.