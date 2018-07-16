Ekiti Elections: Fayemi’s victory shows Nigerians’ Acceptance of Buhari – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said the victory of Kayode Fayemi in the Ekiti polls reflects the acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari by Nigerians.
Mohammed said this while speaking on Fayemi’s win to journalists in Lagos on Sunday, Punch reports.
It wasn’t just an election, he said, but a referendum by Nigerians.
We commended the people of Ekiti State for the peaceful conduct of the elections on Saturday. Nigerians have spoken about their perception and acceptance of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
It is not just an election but a referendum by Nigerians. We thanked the people of Ekiti State for ensuring that the election was free and fair. This was also supported by international communities and election observers who were on the ground to monitor the election.
Drunken master!
This is clearly a rigged election. Buhari and APC mission is to buharize everyone. This is a perfect example of dictatorship.
So the goal is NOT to have a better Nigeria but to give more power to buhari, APc party and the north.
APC and PDP will come crashing down, both parties have been the downfall of Nigeria, neither of them are useful. All the people behind the failure of Nigeria and ones whose with greedy and selfish intention to put the country in more chaos will be exposed, put to shame their Baal will fall and be burnt. They will be punished for their wickedness, if not now their generations to come.
Nigeria will be great, if it will takes for the whole country to be ruined first then rebuilt so shall it be.
It just won’t continue in this type of wicked leadership with backward double minds.
Nigerians as a whole will let go of their evil hearts, do the right things, fight for their freedom, stand and live for the ultimate truth. And have genuine heart, be compassionate and considerate towards one another.