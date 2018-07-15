EkitiVotes2018: Fayemi of APC Wins Gubernatorial Election

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Ekiti state gubernatorial election after triumphing over other candidates in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of the state.
Fayemi’s closest rival Kolapo Olusola, the incumbent deputy governor and candidate of the incumbent governor Ayo Fayose, won the remaining 4 local government areas.
INEC has declared the results of all LGAs and is currently collating the results.
Fayemi, a former governor of the state who lost to Fayose in 2014, is set to be declared winner.
The election, according to multiple reports was marred by large-scale vote-buying by supporters of both political parties, and in a few cases, ballot box snatching.
Congrats to the winner. But I am curious, come 2019 would there be free and fair elections in Nigeria? I am not saying he didn’t deserve to win. I don’t know much about Ekiti and I am not really concerned. I am just honestly curious…with all we saw. Would the elections in Nigeria come 2019 be free and fair?
You already kow the answer though.
Herdsmen loading in Ekiti.
Unpresidented BASTARDS!!!!!
I know God allows all these suffering as a punishment to Nigerians because that is the only way to explain this pharaoh type government …
The people
The people deserve every bit of suffering … Ekiti is a prime example of how fickle minded Nigerians are … If ever I have been ashamed to be Yoruba and Nigerian …. It is now
Apc.. The excuse of a country is yours … Herd them like cattle … They deserve you!!!
I don’t want pdp also but apc are a heartless bunch of bastards including the sellout redeem pastor !!!
Herdsmen avoided Ekiti for Edo and Ondo. They raped and killed farmers . Ask Olu Falaye from Ondo. Now that Fayemi will be the governor, brace up for grazing by herders. The real winners are the Mayetti Cattle Breeders🎊🎊😱😱☠⚰..
Fayose may not have been the fine gentle man but he saved Nigerians from full brutality of Buharis kinsmen. Ekiti Una do well. Sell outs……
God doesn’t intervene! He has given us humans the power to sort ourselves out. God is not going to intereve in Nigeria and its issues. If He was, he would have done so a long time ago.
Greedy leaders who HATE Nigeria and Nigerians, are the issue. It’s heartbreaking to watch.
You took this out of my mouth. Be there waiting for God. I have never seen people so intellectually lazy.
So if pdp had won, it would have been free and fair, as apc won it was rigged abi?…Nigerians are bloody hypocrites with memory loss issues. How quickly they have forgotten how fayose became governor. You pple sit behind computers typing rubbish, when young vibrant educated pple indicated interest to run for office, same keyboard warriors bashed them left right and centre. All of you making noise are just shouting for nothing, you pple have been complaining since Nigeria became a democratic nation, you will still wail even if we get a new president, Buhari will still rig and win come 2019, so prepare to shout the more. Bloody hypocrites
Fayose nor try at all…he imposed an unpopular candidate on PDP. so this result was inevitable ..also that desperate move of him going to the state broadcasting service to personally announce that his candidate won was not good at all …..
I am just here wondering why they keep recycling governors in Ekiti…..was fayemi not the last governor before fayose…..toh
It’s unfortunate that Nigeria voted in Buhari and his evil cohorts, we all saw what happened in Ekiti state, we in Europe are watching and appalled at the so called Democracy in Nigeria
Hope now that useless newsmaker fayose is gone, fayemi is back ,Ekiti people can get salary, no more 5kg rice during festival time.
