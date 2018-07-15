EkitiVotes2018: Fayemi of APC Wins Gubernatorial Election

Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Ekiti state gubernatorial election after triumphing over other candidates in 12 out of the 16 local government areas of the state.

Fayemi’s closest rival Kolapo Olusola, the incumbent deputy governor and candidate of the incumbent governor Ayo Fayose, won the remaining 4 local government areas.

INEC has declared the results of all LGAs and is currently collating the results.

Fayemi, a former governor of the state who lost to Fayose in 2014, is set to be declared winner.

The election, according to multiple reports was marred by large-scale vote-buying by supporters of both political parties, and in a few cases, ballot box snatching.