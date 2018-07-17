Duke & Duchess of Sussex visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall today on July 17, 2018, in London, England.
The exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth.
See the photos below.
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Hahahahah …..The British press has been on Meghan’s case lately by saying she’s always clinging to Harry, calling her ”Klingdon” or something like that. Guess She is realizing that Britain is not US and she has to adjust to the royal protocol of not showing affection in public.
This must be hard work .
Awe bless her. She will get used to it. A year from now she will be a pro!