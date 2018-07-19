BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Laila Ali, Draya Michele attend the 2018 ESPY Awards

19.07.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Ciara

The 2018 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards were handed out yesterday in Los Angeles and as usual, all the sports personalities turned up in style on the red carpet.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim scooped the Female Athlete of the Year award while Ice Hockey player Alex Ovechkin took home the male version of the same award.

Spotted at the awards ceremony were Ciara, Russell Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Laila Ali, Draya Michele, Trevor Jackson, Ibtihaj Muhammad and more stars.

See photos from the red carpet below:

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Draya Michele

Ibtihaj Muhammad

Alison Brie

Sloane Stephens

Monica Cabbler

Jordyn Wieber

Laila Ali

John Ross

Chadwick Boseman

Odell Beckham Jr.

Trevor Jackson in Sean John

Terrell Owens

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija