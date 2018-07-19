Ciara, Russell Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Laila Ali, Draya Michele attend the 2018 ESPY Awards

The 2018 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards were handed out yesterday in Los Angeles and as usual, all the sports personalities turned up in style on the red carpet.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim scooped the Female Athlete of the Year award while Ice Hockey player Alex Ovechkin took home the male version of the same award.

Spotted at the awards ceremony were Ciara, Russell Wilson, Chadwick Boseman, Laila Ali, Draya Michele, Trevor Jackson, Ibtihaj Muhammad and more stars.

See photos from the red carpet below:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez