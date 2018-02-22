Nigeria’s Winter Olympics Team completes Competition, sets Sights on Beijing 2022 👏🏾

Following Seun Adigun and Ngozi Onwumere‘s completion of the bobsled event at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Nigeria’s participation at the event has come to an end.

According to Punch, the Nigerian bobsled team finished 20th with a time of 3:29.60, finishing +7.15 seconds behind first place Germany.

The bobsled team, the first females of any African nation, expressed delight at their participation in the event. They said:

It’s quite amazing, I’m overwhelmed with joy and overwhelmed with the idea of knowing that history was made and we gave everything we had to do it. This was just one of those days that you can’t really describe. Full of all kinds of emotions – full of relief, full of history.

The team already have their sights set on the next Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022.

Seun, one of the members of team who only started training in the sport a year ago, said:

By God’s grace you will see Nigeria in Beijing. We did everything we could. People are super-stoked back in Nigeria. We just pray all of our resilience does foster into some future athletes.

Onwumere who just overnight had to be substituted in for Akuoma Omeoga, said:

I can only express myself with tears, just because it’s been a long road and finally we’ve completed it. I can only imagine how it is back home in Nigeria.

See a video from the team’s post race conference below:

Photo Credit: bsfnigeria