Your Favourite Superstars are Coming to Nigeria! Castle Lite to Reveal Details today, February 22nd

Lagos are you ready? Castle Lite unlocks the coolest event today, February 22nd, 2018, and will be bringing the biggest concert in Africa to Nigeria! Headlining the event will be 3 international superstars that will be announced today. Can you guess who they are?

Date: Thursday, February 22nd, 2018

Grab your coats for this #ExtraCold announcement! #CastleLiteUnlocks

Get all the scoop on their social media pages!

Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

——————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content