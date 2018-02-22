Join Osayi Alile & Ndidi Nwuneli at the First 2018 Meet-A-WISCAR Series | Thursday, March 8th

In celebration of the 2018 International Women’s Day, WISCAR (Women in Successful Careers) announces its first MEET-A-WISCAR series for the year.

Two spectacular women in development, Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation and Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder LEAP Africa & Co-Founder AACE Food Processing & Distribution will headline this first series which will take place on Thursday, March 8th, 2018.

WISCAR presents a rare opportunity to hear unique and inspiring stories on their career journey; how they found their passion for development and the organizations that have nurtured these passions. As development practitioners also working in the business arena, participants will learn how they have successfully navigated the intersections of development, philanthropy and social enterprise, managing the various obstacles to growth which include fundraising and building lasting institutions, while at the same time balancing work and family.

Date: Thursday, March 8th, 2018.

Time: 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm

Venue: Elion House Hote; Plot 7/8 Agbeke Rontiwa Street, Dolphin Extension.

This event will provide a unique opportunity for the participants to learn several lessons and reinforce the importance of taking responsibility for their careers to move up the ladder and make a difference in their organizations. The Meet-A-WISCAR series is an initiative of WISCAR, a non-profit organization set up to mentor, coach and empower career women to realize their full potential and contribute meaningfully to their organizations and the nation.

WISCAR was founded in 2008 by Amina Oyagbola, who recognized a gaping need for an institutional framework that would provide professional women inspiration, motivation, guidance and support to help them better navigate their different career pathways. To know more about Amina, check www.aminaoyagbola.com and to learn about the work of WISCAR please visit www.wiscar.ng.

Participation Fee: N10,000

Account Name: WISCAR Ltd by Guarantee

Account Number: 2009347618

Bank: First Bank of Nigeria

Sort Code: 01154123

For more enquiries, please call 08066452894 or email info@wiscar.ng

We look forward to welcoming you and your friends to this inspirational event.

