BellaNaijaWCW Mofolusade Sonaike is helping Women Build Successful Business with Mumpreneur

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate a woman who has dedicated her time to helping women (mothers especially), build thriving business “without sacrificing family”.

Mofolusade Sonaike is the founder/creative director of Mumpreneur, a community of “kickass mums” united to “support each other, share learnings and develop a network of peers.”

Mofolusade had been working in the corporate sector for about 4 years but decided to quit to go into entrepreneurship. She describes herself as “a restless person by nature; I can’t sit still in front of a computer in an office all day if my life depended on it”.

The turning point came when she had her first son while she was studying for her MBA at Lagos Business School (LBS). After giving birth, she found it difficult to find a balance between her career and time for family.

She decided to pursue her dreams of owning her business. She quit her job and started Trezorlandia, a gift packaging company in 2010.

Three years down the line, business came to a halt. She was broke, and had just had her second son. The business was centred around her, she said. If she wasn’t around, nothing could be done.

She became frustrated, and as an outlet, she started a blog tagged An Entrepreneur’s Journey. She shared her reality without filter, and in no time, she began getting emails from people who could relate with her experiences. That was how Mumpreneur was born.

Mumpreneur, founded in 2013, is not only a community of women entrepreneurs learning from one another, but not has an online directory for women-owned businesses, and is building an e-learning portal – kickassmums.com

The platform also runs consultancy services for women-owned businesses.

Mofolusade is also the CEO of Branded.ng which provides branding services as well as branding and marketing consultancy.

Mofolusade holds a Chemical Engineering degree from University of Lagos (UNILAG), and was named in Leading Ladies Africa (LLA) 100 Most Influential Women in Nigeria list for 2017.