Samira Isah Modibbo of VDCare is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we celebrate Samira Isah Modibbo, a women and girls education and empowerment advocate and human rights activist who’s the founder of Village Debbo Care Initiative (VDCare) – which works towards the realisation of SDGS 3 (Good health and wellbeing), 4 (Quality education), 5 (Gender equality) and 16 (Peace, justice and strong institutions).

VDCare’s Edu4Her Project, has educated more than 8000 women and young girls in the Rigasa community of Kaduna State and has enrolled over 100 girls back to school on full scholarships.

The organisation has also reached out to over 20,000 people in Villages in Kaduna state, raising awareness on the importances of educating and empowering women and girls.

VDCare, through Samira’s leadership launched a Gender Ambassadors project in all 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, facilitating the arrest, prosecution and conviction of sexual abuse perpetrators.

Samira Modibbo is a graduate of Computer Science with a specialization in Network Engineering. She’s a 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow, a 2020 nominee for The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Prize For Community Action, a member of the United Nations Population Fund’s northern Nigeria Youth Advisory Group, and the gender coordinator of SimmonsCooper Advocacy Development (SCAD) Initiative, a community service effort of SimmonsCooper Partners.

We celebrate Samira for breaking the cycle of Gender-Based Violence by educating and empowering women, while bringing perpetrators to justice and we’re rooting for her and her team!