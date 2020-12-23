Connect with us

News

Mariam Balogun of LifeFund Support Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

News

ASUU Conditionally Suspends Strike Effective from December 24

News

Federal Government extends Deadline for NIN Update to January 19 & February 9 2021

News

Babajide Oluwase of RenewDrive is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

News

Coronavirus Second Wave: Read All of Governor Sanwo-Olu's Directives

News

#KankaraBoysAbduction: 344 Boys have Arrived Katsina State Safely

Music News

Omah Lay & Tems are Back in Nigeria!

News

DJ Switch is Relentless in Her Fight for a Better Nigeria | Read Her Interview with TIME

News

#KankaraBoysAbduction: Mother of 13-Year-Old Missing Boy Pleads with Government for Child’s Release

News Scoop

Now That All SIMs Without NINs Will Be Blocked By December 30, Here's What You Need to Do

News

Mariam Balogun of LifeFund Support Initiative is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

While working at a tertiary hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, our #BellaNaijaWCW this week Mariam Balogun, identified the burden of inadequate funding of the Nigerian healthcare sector which consequently leads to poverty as a result of huge out-of-pocket medical expenses of an average patient.

She decided to do something about it. Mariam, in 2018, founded LifeFund Support Initiative to cater to underserved patients and communities by providing access to quality and affordable healthcare. The organisation’s vision is to help create a nation where cost is not an hindrance to quality healthcare for everyone.

Every month, LifeFund embarks on hospital visits to underprivileged patients on admission in selected hospitals and cater to their healthcare and other essential needs.

LifeFund’s work also involves raising awareness on the importance of health insurance as well as advocating for robust and adequate healthcare financing policy and its efficient implementation.

Mariam is currently a Pharmaceutical Officer at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital and is a LEAP Africa Social Innovators Programme fellow (2019/20). She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Lagos as well as certificates in healthcare funding and management.

We celebrate Mariam for providing healthcare financing support to Nigerian citizens and we’re rooting for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Laetitia Mugerwa: Dear Life, Give Us a New Day

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php