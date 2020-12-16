Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Odunayo Aliu, the Founder and Director of Bramble Network an organisation creating alternative learning spaces where children from low economic background in rural communities can have access to quality education.

Odunayo had a vision for a world where all children have access to quality education irrespective of their geographic location or socioeconomic background and that was why she founded the organisation which focuses on the physical, emotional, mental and social development of children in these communities.

Its Bramble Learning Space helps children find their passion for learning, through play and use of creative resources. It is designed to support diverse learning styles and takes children through artistic expressions, communication, scientific thinking, sports and various bodies of knowledge they choose to explore.

The organisation also runs a community reading room – Bramble Reading Room – where children of all ages, from various socio-economic backgrounds, reading together or listening to another child read a story.

Bramble is also creating a network of educators that will change the educational space in Nigeria from the grassroots. It is building a community of passionate and committed educators who will be trained by Bramble on how to implement unconventional learning methods in the marginalised areas of Nigeria.

Odunayo is also the President of The Love Letters Child Support Initiative, a community based child right organisation mobilising educational aid for children in rural communities.

Odunayo has a bachelors degree in Biology Education from Obafemi Awolowo University and studied Leadership and Social Work from Kanthari Institute of Social Change. She’s also an Ashoka Changemaker and a 2019/20 fellow of the LEAP Africa Social Innovators Program.

We celebrate Odunayo for her work in democratising access to education and the overall development of kids, especially those in underserved communities and we’re rooting for her!