Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Events Scoop

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

BN TV Career

Learn How to Grow a Brand Using Content with these 10 Important Tips from Peace Itimi

Career Features Inspired

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Career Inspired News Style

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu, CEO Christie Brown (Ghana) - A Brand that Celebrates African Heritage through its Unique Designs

Career

The 3rd Edition of '14 Brands We Love' by Redrick PR is Here! | Meet The CEO's Who Made the List

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food

Career Features Inspired

Beauty Kumesine of Blazing Heart Autism Center is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

And the Winner is... | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired News

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

Career

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For our #BellaNaijaWCW feature this week, we shine the spotlight on and celebrate Odunayo Aliu, the Founder and Director of Bramble Network an organisation creating alternative learning spaces where children from low economic background in rural communities can have access to quality education.

Odunayo had a vision for a world where all children have access to quality education irrespective of their geographic location or socioeconomic background and that was why she founded the organisation which focuses on the physical, emotional, mental and social development of children in these communities.

Its Bramble Learning Space helps children find their passion for learning, through play and use of creative resources. It is designed to support diverse learning styles and takes children through artistic expressions, communication, scientific thinking, sports and various bodies of knowledge they choose to explore.

The organisation also runs a community reading room – Bramble Reading Room – where children of all ages, from various socio-economic backgrounds, reading together or listening to another child read a story.

Bramble is also creating a network of educators that will change the educational space in Nigeria from the grassroots. It is building a community of passionate and committed educators who will be trained by Bramble on how to implement unconventional learning methods in the marginalised areas of Nigeria.

Odunayo is also the President of The Love Letters Child Support Initiative, a community based child right organisation mobilising educational aid for children in rural communities.

Odunayo has a bachelors degree in Biology Education from Obafemi Awolowo University and studied Leadership and Social Work from Kanthari Institute of Social Change. She’s also an Ashoka Changemaker and a 2019/20 fellow of the LEAP Africa Social Innovators Program.

We celebrate Odunayo for her work in democratising access to education and the overall development of kids, especially those in underserved communities and we’re rooting for her!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!
Advertisement
css.php