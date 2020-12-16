Connect with us

Career Events Scoop

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Career Features Inspired

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN TV Career

Learn How to Grow a Brand Using Content with these 10 Important Tips from Peace Itimi

Career Features Inspired

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Career Inspired News Style

#FacebookxBellaNaijaSuccessStory: Meet Aisha Ayensu, CEO Christie Brown (Ghana) - A Brand that Celebrates African Heritage through its Unique Designs

Career

The 3rd Edition of '14 Brands We Love' by Redrick PR is Here! | Meet The CEO's Who Made the List

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food

Career Features Inspired

Beauty Kumesine of Blazing Heart Autism Center is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

And the Winner is... | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired News

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

Career

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

AppsAfrica.com has announced twelve winners of its innovative awards for the year 2020. Now in their sixth year, the award celebrates the best in African mobile and tech from both corporates and start-ups and this year attracted over 500 submissions from 51 countries.

The AppsAfrica Awards strive to showcase leading ventures from across the continent each year and provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and potential investment. AppsAfrica Winners are also invited to join Africa Tech Summit in 2021 connecting with tech leaders, corporates, and investors at next year’s African and European Summits.

Judging for the 12 categories was assessed by an independent panel of industry experts including media, investors, and leaders from the tech ecosystem.

The AppsAfrica.com award winners are from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda.

  • Disruptive Innovation Award – 54gene (Nigeria)
  • HealthTech Award – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa/UK)
  • Best African App – Carry1st for Gebeta (South Africa)
  • Cybersecurity Award – Sendmarc (South Africa)
  • Blockchain Award –  Luno (United Kingdom/South Africa)
  • Media & Entertainment – myFanPark (South Africa/Nigeria)
  • EdTech Award – Xhuma (South Africa)
  • Agri & FoodTech Award – ComX (Nigeria)
  • FinTech Award – Beyonic (Uganda)
  • Social Impact – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa/UK)
  • eCommerce Award – Sokowatch (Kenya)
  • Mobility Award – Kobo360 (Nigeria)

“This year saw a big increase of entries from sectors currently booming due to the effects of the pandemic, including HealthTech, Edtech, Gaming, Fintech, eCommerce and many Covid19 related entries with many great investment opportunities.

“Congratulations to all the AppsAfrica Awards winners we look forward to seeing them at Africa Tech Summit next year. A special word of thanks to all the entrants, our expert judging panel, sponsors and supporting partners across Africa who help make this happen” shared Andrew Fassnidge founder of AppsAfrica.com.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Investment Products to Gift your Child this Season

Odunayo Aliu of Bramble Network is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BN Prose: One White Lie (1) by Uzezi Agboge

Firecracker Toyeen: My Journey to the Amrica (4)

Isaac Damian Ezirim of Teens Can Code is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!
Advertisement
css.php