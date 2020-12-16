54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

AppsAfrica.com has announced twelve winners of its innovative awards for the year 2020. Now in their sixth year, the award celebrates the best in African mobile and tech from both corporates and start-ups and this year attracted over 500 submissions from 51 countries.

The AppsAfrica Awards strive to showcase leading ventures from across the continent each year and provide winners with industry recognition, global publicity, and potential investment. AppsAfrica Winners are also invited to join Africa Tech Summit in 2021 connecting with tech leaders, corporates, and investors at next year’s African and European Summits.

Judging for the 12 categories was assessed by an independent panel of industry experts including media, investors, and leaders from the tech ecosystem.

The AppsAfrica.com award winners are from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda.

Disruptive Innovation Award – 54gene (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) HealthTech Award – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa/UK)

(South Africa/UK) Best African App – Carry1st for Gebeta (South Africa)

(South Africa) Cybersecurity Award – Sendmarc (South Africa)

(South Africa) Blockchain Award – Luno (United Kingdom/South Africa)

(United Kingdom/South Africa) Media & Entertainment – myFanPark (South Africa/Nigeria)

(South Africa/Nigeria) EdTech Award – Xhuma (South Africa)

(South Africa) Agri & FoodTech Award – ComX (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) FinTech Award – Beyonic (Uganda)

(Uganda) Social Impact – Envisionit Deep AI (South Africa/UK)

(South Africa/UK) eCommerce Award – Sokowatch (Kenya)

(Kenya) Mobility Award – Kobo360 (Nigeria)

“This year saw a big increase of entries from sectors currently booming due to the effects of the pandemic, including HealthTech, Edtech, Gaming, Fintech, eCommerce and many Covid19 related entries with many great investment opportunities.

“Congratulations to all the AppsAfrica Awards winners we look forward to seeing them at Africa Tech Summit next year. A special word of thanks to all the entrants, our expert judging panel, sponsors and supporting partners across Africa who help make this happen” shared Andrew Fassnidge founder of AppsAfrica.com.