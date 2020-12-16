A Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Podcast Is Coming

Connect with us

Have you ever dreamed of having the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in your ear? Well, get ready.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year agreement to produce content exclusively for Spotify’s new audio production company Archwell Audio, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Their conversations will likely dive into contents that shape us. You know, they’ve been very outspoken about racism, police brutality and politics, since stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family in January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement, “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

Archwell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet studio will release their first project, a holiday special hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before the new year. Also, the couple will produce and host podcasts with the first full series expected in 2021.

