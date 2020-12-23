Connect with us

News

ASUU Conditionally Suspends Strike Effective from December 24

News

Federal Government extends Deadline for NIN Update to January 19 & February 9 2021

News

Babajide Oluwase of RenewDrive is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

News

Coronavirus Second Wave: Read All of Governor Sanwo-Olu's Directives

News

#KankaraBoysAbduction: 344 Boys have Arrived Katsina State Safely

Music News

Omah Lay & Tems are Back in Nigeria!

News

DJ Switch is Relentless in Her Fight for a Better Nigeria | Read Her Interview with TIME

News

#KankaraBoysAbduction: Mother of 13-Year-Old Missing Boy Pleads with Government for Child’s Release

News Scoop

Now That All SIMs Without NINs Will Be Blocked By December 30, Here's What You Need to Do

Music News

New Music: Zinny - "I No Kill Person"

News

ASUU Conditionally Suspends Strike Effective from December 24

BellaNaija.com

Published

11 mins ago

 on

ASUU Strike: FG to hold executive meeting with Union on Thursday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that its executive council has decided to suspend its indefinite strike effective from Thursday, December 24, 2020, to pave way for the resumption of academic activities in public universities.

ASUU shared this on its official Twitter page on Wednesday, following resolution of the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held at ASUU Secretariat from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

According to Channels News, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi warned that should the Federal Government renege on the agreement reached, ASUU would not hesitate to resume the suspended strike without notice. He also noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Should Our Social Media Posts Affect Our Jobs?

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River
Advertisement
css.php