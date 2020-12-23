ASUU Conditionally Suspends Strike Effective from December 24

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that its executive council has decided to suspend its indefinite strike effective from Thursday, December 24, 2020, to pave way for the resumption of academic activities in public universities.

ASUU shared this on its official Twitter page on Wednesday, following resolution of the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of ASUU held at ASUU Secretariat from Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

Academic Staff Union of Universities – and Nigeria [Federal Government] has finally agree on major issues that will lead to termination of its 10 month old strike

ASUU expresses joy on how the Federal Government handled the negotiation process and that they will be having their own executive meeting to conclude and gets back to the Government within 24hrs

According to Channels News, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi warned that should the Federal Government renege on the agreement reached, ASUU would not hesitate to resume the suspended strike without notice. He also noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate.