Federal Government extends Deadline for NIN Update to January 19 & February 9 2021
The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecommunication service subscribers January 19 and February 9, 2021, respectively.
This was contained in a statement on Monday 21 December by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
The statement titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’, was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta, and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.
PRESS STATEMENT
Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Feeshttps://t.co/cuz64VgTPB#FMoCDEStatement#DigitalNigeria pic.twitter.com/SC7EPaU26i
— Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) December 21, 2020
Read the statement below:
Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees
The National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration met today, 21st December, 2020. The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.
RESOLUTIONS
Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made:
1. Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021.
2. Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.
3. NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.
4. The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities; The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.
5. Mr. President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urges all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN.
6. USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.
Prof. Umar G. Danbatta, FNSE, FRAES, FAEng, FNIEEE, Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC
Engr. Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, NIMC
For: Ministerial Task Force