Federal Government extends Deadline for NIN Update to January 19 & February 9 2021

The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the provision of National Identification Number (NIN) by telecommunication service subscribers January 19 and February 9, 2021, respectively.

This was contained in a statement on Monday 21 December by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The statement titled, ‘Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Fees’, was jointly signed by the Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Danbatta, and Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, Aliyu Aziz.

PRESS STATEMENT Extension of Registration Period and Cancellation of USSD and Verification Feeshttps://t.co/cuz64VgTPB#FMoCDEStatement#DigitalNigeria pic.twitter.com/SC7EPaU26i — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) December 21, 2020

