ASUU Has Suspended The Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that its executive council has decided to end the 8-month strike. This will allow academic activities to resume in public universities.

The news was posted on ASUU’s official Twitter page on Friday, after a meeting of its leaders that began Thursday night and went on until early Friday morning.

Learn how your comment data is processed.


