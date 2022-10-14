News
ASUU Has Suspended The Strike
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that its executive council has decided to end the 8-month strike. This will allow academic activities to resume in public universities.
The news was posted on ASUU’s official Twitter page on Friday, after a meeting of its leaders that began Thursday night and went on until early Friday morning.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (@ASUUNGR) has suspended the strike. #Asuu
— ASUU (@ASUUNGR) October 14, 2022