An HIV-free Generation Starts With You! Call Toll-Free Line 6222 for More Information

Published

4 hours ago

 on

HIV is not a death sentence as many believe. You can continue to live a normal life, have meaningful relationships and achieve your goals, even if the result is positive.

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Know your status with the free oral self test kit
  • If positive, fret know. Take your medicines as prescribed to continue to stay healthy. Persons living with HIV with undetectable viral load do not transmit the virus to their partners
  • Know your partner’s HIV status to save yourself from unnecessary emotional pressure.
  • An HIV positive motive can have a HIV free baby. Get tested, and if positive, start treatment and stay on treatment

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) are raising awareness and educating people living with HIV/AIDS on the effective treatment options.

With the right counselling and treatment, you can lead a normal life. Call 6222 for more information.

 

