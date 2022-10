Ndani TV has dropped episodes 5 and 6 of its latest series “Schooled.”

“Schooled” is a Nigerian high school series that follows the life of a street kid, Ayo who has suspiciously gained admission to a prestigious high-brow school and is drawn into the investigation of unusual events.

In this episode 5 of “Schooled,” Ayobami withdraws into his shell and burns bridges with his friends and Tolani which throws a spanner into the works of the investigation

Watch:

And episode 6:

There is a new bush baby victim and this hastens the investigations. Ayobami and his friends look to set a trap for the bush baby after discovering a secret hideout.