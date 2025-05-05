Where Dreams Took the Mic: Highlights from the Women’s Kreatives Connect Summit

In a world where women continue to break barriers and reshape narratives in the creative industry, creating spaces that foster growth, collaboration, and inspiration is more important than ever. That’s exactly what TAFTA’s Women’s Kreatives Connect Summit (WKCS) set out to do – and the result was a powerful, high-energy gathering that left attendees feeling empowered and ready to take on the world.

Held as part of TAFTA’s ongoing mission to empower and inspire the next generation of creatives, WKCS created a space where women in the creative industry could connect, learn, and grow. From keynote addresses to hands-on breakout sessions, the event delivered powerful insights and practical tools to help creatives take the next step in their journey.

One of the standout moments of the day was the keynote address delivered by TAFTA’s ambassador, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, fondly known as Bam Bam. With grace and candor, she shared her personal journey in the creative industry — the highs, the setbacks, and the unwavering belief in her dreams that kept her going. Her message was clear: never give up, no matter how tough the road may seem. Her words struck a deep chord with the audience, many of whom are just starting out and needed that extra push of encouragement.

The summit also featured an engaging panel session with Bam Bam and actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha (known as Emeneks). Together, they discussed the ups and downs of their careers so far, sharing real-life experiences that shed light on the grit and resilience required to thrive in the creative space. From dealing with audition rejections to career-defining breakthroughs in a fast-changing industry, the panel session offered inspiration and real talk in equal measure.

Beyond the panel, attendees participated in breakout sessions spotlighting the diverse course offerings at TAFTA Academy. The sessions gave participants hands-on insight into various creative disciplines and the practical steps needed to succeed in them – further underscoring TAFTA’s mission to equip emerging creatives with the tools and knowledge they need to excel.

To cap it all off, the summit ended on an especially good note with a thrilling round of giveaways. Selected attendees received premium content creation kits packed with essential tools such as gimbals, LED lights, professional-grade microphones, and more. These weren’t just flashy gifts — they were thoughtful, practical resources designed to support the creative process and elevate production quality.

For many participants, especially those just starting out, the kits represented more than equipment — they were a tangible investment in their storytelling journey, empowering them to create with greater confidence, clarity, and professionalism.

From the outstanding turnout to the rich, engaging conversations, TAFTA’s Women Kreatives Connect Summit was a vibrant celebration of creativity, courage, and community. It wasn’t just an event — it was a gathering of dreamers and doers who are bold enough to dream and brave enough to create, each one leaving with new connections, clearer direction, and a renewed sense of purpose.

As the lights dimmed and the last conversations lingered, one thing was clear: the creative future is female — and it’s only just getting started.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for TAFTA Women’s Kreative Connect Summit