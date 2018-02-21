BellaNaija

Oprah pledges $500,000 to “March For Our Lives” Cause against Gun Violence

21.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

Oprah Winfrey has announced she will be pledging the sum of $500,000 to the March For Our Lives movement.

Oprah made the announcement on her Twitter page, writing that she will be joining Amal and George Clooney who have also pledged $500,000. She wrote:

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.

Oprah isn’t the only one following in the Clooneys footsteps, as hours after the couple announced that they will be making a pledge in the name of their 8-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, veteran studio chef Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn also announced a donation of $500,000, according tot Variety.

Director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw also promised to donate to the movement.

The March For Our Lives movement was formed by students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where a 19-year-old opened fire and killed 17 people.

The movement has spread to include students across America, and has announced a rally for March 24 in Washington D.C. “to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address…gun issues.”

