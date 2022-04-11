Yemi Osinbajo Officially Declares Intention to Run for President in 2023 Under APC



Nigeria’s current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has officially declared his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election.

After months of intense speculation, he made the announcement on Monday, April 11, 2022, in a short broadcast shared on his Twitter handle.

“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” he said.

The Vice President said, “I’m announcing that I’ll be running for Presidency under the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

“If I’m given the opportunity, I’ll provide an opportunity for businesses to fly. I’ll make sure the government agencies serve the businesses and also enhance our social investment and complete the task of lifting 100m Nigerians out of poverty.

“I seek the support of every Nigerian to work together by the grace of God to achieve a greater Nigeria.”

Watch the video below:

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022