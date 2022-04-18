Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

Nollywood veteran Shan George sat down with Chude Jideonwo recently and she spoke about life as an actor, her marriage and her family.

She also talked about how she survived suicide, domestic violence and her family experiencing some financial difficulties.

“When I was suicidal I was so broke one day, one of my visitors who brought this shaving powder, I was going to put it in the water and drink and I told my mother that I was going to kill myself because I’m tired, I’m frustrated. My mother said okay, you’re not going alone we have to go together. My mum said yeah bring it. It was in the night I took it to her and I was happy that at least both of us will just go because this life dey tire person I no go lie. So my mum took the shaving powder, I had a cup and a spoon and then she was pretending that she wanted to mix it, then she paused and says, wait oh, it’s night and we want to go to the other side, what if we get to the other side so late and it’s dark and we don’t know road.

“So she said let’s do it in the morning. When I was going to leave her in her room, she said I should give her the mixture that she’ll keep it in her room. I think she was just afraid, so I just gave it to her and she left it by her bed, she said first thing in the morning come so that when we go to the other side we’ll go there in the daytime so we can see road because we don’t know how that place would be.”

