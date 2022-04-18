Connect with us

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

Episode 4 of of Neptune3’s web series “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year” is Here!

Banky W & Adesua Join Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in this Special Episode of "BlackBox Interview"

Lawrence Okolie talks Growing Up & His Career as a Boxer in this Episode of "Tea with Tay"

Watch Episode 4 of TNC Africa's Audio Drama Series "Love, Music & Dreams"

Catch DJ Obi & Simi Drey in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Sisi Yemmie's Grilled Catfish Recipe Is A Must-Try

The Cast of "Young, Famous & African" play Netflix's 'Who said that?'

Beverly Naya Talks Nollywood & the Second Part of Her "Skin" Documentary on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Nollywood veteran Shan George sat down with Chude Jideonwo recently and she spoke about life as an actor, her marriage and her family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

She also talked about how she survived suicide, domestic violence and her family experiencing some financial difficulties.

“When I was suicidal I was so broke one day, one of my visitors who brought this shaving powder, I was going to put it in the water and drink and I told my mother that I was going to kill myself because I’m tired, I’m frustrated. My mother said okay, you’re not going alone we have to go together. My mum said yeah bring it. It was in the night I took it to her and I was happy that at least both of us will just go because this life dey tire person I no go lie. So my mum took the shaving powder, I had a cup and a spoon and then she was pretending that she wanted to mix it, then she paused and says, wait oh, it’s night and we want to go to the other side, what if we get to the other side so late and it’s dark and we don’t know road.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

“So she said let’s do it in the morning. When I was going to leave her in her room, she said I should give her the mixture that she’ll keep it in her room. I think she was just afraid, so I just gave it to her and she left it by her bed, she said first thing in the morning come so that when we go to the other side we’ll go there in the daytime so we can see road because we don’t know how that place would be.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chude Jideonwo (@chudeity)

Head over to watch.withchude.com and listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com, or Apple Premium.

