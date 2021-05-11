Connect with us

Netflix acquires exclusive rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye's film "One Lagos Night"

Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart", "No Longer at Ease" & "Arrow of God" are Being Adapted for Television

Bose Ogulu talks managing Burna Boy & Winning the Grammys on "Rubbin' Minds"

It's Love Galore for Savara & Yvonne on Episode 8 of "Sol Family" Season 2

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6

Takeaways from MANI's chat with Anto Lecky, Ego Boyo & Imoh Eboh on the Movie Industry & Mental Health

Dorathy Bachor sits with Toke Makinwa to discuss what life after #BBNaija feels like on "Toke Moments Extra"

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Top 11 Contestants Light Up the Stage at their First Live Show

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Duncan Mighty & Ice Prince - Pepper Soup

BTS Photos from "Chief Daddy 2" We’re Currently Loving

Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye‘s film “One Lagos Night“, and is expected to be released May 29.

The film stars Ikponmwosa Gold and Kunle Idowu aka Frank Donga as the lead role alongside Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Gbubemi Ejeye, Ogbolor, Korexx, Ani Iyoho and Genoveva Umeh. The film screened on the final night of the Nollywood Week Film Festival.

This movie follows the life of an unemployed graduate who risks his freedom to commit a crime that he hopes would pay off big time.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Ekene wrote:

Happy to announce that Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to my film ONE LAGOS NIGHT. We launch in a few days. Can’t wait for you to see this.🕺🏽🕺🏽💃🏾💃🏾

