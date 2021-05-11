Netflix acquires exclusive rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye’s film “One Lagos Night”

Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye‘s film “One Lagos Night“, and is expected to be released May 29.

The film stars Ikponmwosa Gold and Kunle Idowu aka Frank Donga as the lead role alongside Ali Nuhu, Eniola Badmus, Gbubemi Ejeye, Ogbolor, Korexx, Ani Iyoho and Genoveva Umeh. The film screened on the final night of the Nollywood Week Film Festival.

This movie follows the life of an unemployed graduate who risks his freedom to commit a crime that he hopes would pay off big time.

Announcing the news on his Instagram page, Ekene wrote: