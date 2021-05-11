Scoop
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella Is Just As Fashionable as Her Mama
When your mother is a fashionista, you have no choice but to be born with an inherent sense of style. This is the case for Ariella, the 1-year-old daughter of Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.
Ariella is already showing the signs of stardom while gracefully following in her mother’s fashionable footsteps.
Check out this aww-worthy, scene-stealing, twinning looks we couldn’t help but share with you.
Look 1
Look 2
Look 3
Look 4
Look 5
Photo Credit: stephaniecoker | littlemissarie