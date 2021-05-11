Connect with us

Scoop

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun’s Daughter Ariella Is Just As Fashionable as Her Mama

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

When your mother is a fashionista, you have no choice but to be born with an inherent sense of style. This is the case for Ariella, the 1-year-old daughter of Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun.

Ariella is already showing the signs of stardom while gracefully following in her mother’s fashionable footsteps.

Check out this aww-worthy, scene-stealing, twinning looks we couldn’t help but share with you.

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Look 4

Look 5

Photo Credit: stephaniecoker | littlemissarie

