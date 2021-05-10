Connect with us

Movies & TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Returning as the Host of #BBNaija Season 6

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Well, well, well, look who’s back.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to reprise his role as the host of Big Brother Naija’s sixth edition. He took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture of him and a funny clip saying “E shock you?”.

No official premiere date has been announced but season six of BBNaija is set to return next year. Auditions are currently taking place and the reunion for the Lockdown housemates is in the works.

