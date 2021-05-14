See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for “The Ghost and the Tout Too”

The much-awaited follow up to the Nollywood blockbuster “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its way and we have our first look at the movie teaser.

The sequel, titled “The Ghost and the Tout Too“, is being directed by Michael Akinrogunde and stars Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Adedimeji Lateef, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and many others.

“The Ghost and The Tout” told the story of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of drama that only her can see and understand.

The star-studded comedy film also featured Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu, Chigurl, Bobrisky amongst others.

Watch the first teaser below: