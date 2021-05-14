Connect with us

See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for "The Ghost and the Tout Too"

Your Faves are Back Together! Watch the Official Teaser for "Friends: The Reunion"

Watch TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship “There are Two Hands of God" feat. Fela Durotoye

Take a Sneak Peek into Dimeji Ajibola's Upcoming Movie "Shanty Town" starring Chidi Mokeme

Episode 10 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2 is Here!

You'll Love Sauti Sol & Sho Madjozi's Virtual Concert for YouTube's Africa Month Celebration

Mo's Secret is Out! Watch Episode 12 of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi"

Content Creation, Kitchen Organization & Dinner with Friends - Everything Dodos Uvieghara has been Up To

Eku Edewor talks Being In Front & Behind the Camera in Episode 9 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Podcast

Episode 5 of "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" Season 3 addresses 'Love in the 21st Century'

4 hours ago

The much-awaited follow up to the Nollywood blockbuster “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its way and we have our first look at the movie teaser.

The sequel, titled “The Ghost and the Tout Too“, is being directed by Michael Akinrogunde and stars Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro, Adedimeji Lateef, Kolawole Ajeyemi, and many others.

The Ghost and The Tout” told the story of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of drama that only her can see and understand.

The star-studded comedy film also featured Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizuChigurl, Bobrisky amongst others.

Watch the first teaser below:

