Nathan Atane Ephraim has been Crowned Mr Universe Nigeria 2021! See Runner Ups

The 2021 season of reality TV show, Mr Universe Nigeria has finally come to an end, and guess who was crowned Mr Universe Nigeria International 2021… Nathan Atane Ephraim.

This year, a total of 2,224 entries were received, 70 gentlemen were screened, and 29 finalists were projected for the Kingsville after voting. Two entries were eliminated, leaving 27 contestants to compete in the pageant.

The pageant winner, Nathan Ephraim ( @ataneofficial) is a 27 years old indigene of Andoni, Rivers State, Nigeria and a computer science graduate from Kenule Beeson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State.

The high fashion model and influencer with a standard height of 5’11ft will go on to represent Nigeria at the Mr Universe Worldwide.

Check out the photos of the runners-up:

Ekpo Eyo (@david.eyo) was crowned Mr Tourism Nigeria 2021 and official delegate for Mister Tourism Worldwide.

Nnadi Uzochukwu (@droffshirt) was crowned Mr Globe Nigeria 2021 and official representative for Mr Globe Worldwide.

Wawe Emmanuel Bawo ( @officialbaweezy) was crowned Mr Grand Nigeria 2021 and official delegate for Mr Grand Worldwide.

Olaoluwakitan Sanyaolu ( @officialbaweezy) was crowned Mr Universe Model Nigeria 2021 to represent Nigeria at the Mr Model Worldwide Pageant.