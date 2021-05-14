Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

It's Chigul's Birthday & She's Reintroducing Herself as 'Power Bank Nwa'😍

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"My Name is A-Zed" is to about to take a different turn | Watch the Trailer for Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Official! "Aki & PawPaw" is Coming to the Big Screen

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rogers Ofime's Six-Part Horror Series "The Mystic River" is Coming to Netflix this Friday!

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funa Maduka's "Fela Ten Twenty" will star Genevieve Nnaji as Fela's wife Sewaa Kuti

Movies & TV Nollywood

Biodun Stephen will be directing Anthill Studios' forthcoming film “Progressive Tailors Club”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

“Elevator Baby” gets Bollywood Remake "Thank You Brother!"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

ICYMI: Watch Cast & Crew of "The New Normal", "Ponzi" & "About A Boy" answer Questions at #NWFF2021

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Netflix acquires exclusive rights to Ekene Som Mekwunye's film "One Lagos Night"

Living Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Takeaways from MANI's chat with Anto Lecky, Ego Boyo & Imoh Eboh on the Movie Industry & Mental Health

Nollywood

It’s Chigul’s Birthday & She’s Reintroducing Herself as ‘Power Bank Nwa’😍

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood star and comedian Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah is celebrating her 45th birthday with these lovely photos of herself looking uber gorgeous😍😍

Chigul shared the photos on Instagram and introduced herself as ‘Power Bank Nwa’, as she was recently called by indigenous rapper, Illbliss.

captioning the photos, she wrote:

One of the best “hailings” I have received of late is being called “POWER BANK NWA” by @illblissgoretti
That is EXACTLY who I am and who I wanna be …..I recharge people, i re energize people, I give people a boost….that’s how I want people to feel when they are around me….
I am still AGU NWANYI, EGOVIN NWA, Ọ MA UMA A SAA AHU, SHOULDER PAD NWA, EZI NWANYI, NWANYI MARA NMA NA E SEE ÓKWÚ, A SWEET PIE, A FULL COURSE MEAL, A SNACK.ALL, E LEWE UKWU E GBU EWU, POMPOLINA NWA, AKWA NWA, NWANYI MARA NMA MMADU IRI,

BUT POWER BANK NWA…..YOUR POWER BANK BABY!!!!
PLEASE ADDRESS ME AS SUCH FROM NOW😊😊😊😊
#FORTIFIEDATFORTYFIVE

Photo Credit: @chigul

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: You Don’t Have to Impress People!

BN Hot Topic: Why Do People Look Away When Strangers are in Trouble?

How Insecurity is Raising Yet Another Traumatized Generation according to Hauwa Ojeifo | #BNAsksHauwa

#BNShareYourHustle: Braz Books Is Exactly What You Need to Brush Up Your Native Language
Advertisement
css.php