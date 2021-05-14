Nollywood
It’s Chigul’s Birthday & She’s Reintroducing Herself as ‘Power Bank Nwa’😍
Nollywood star and comedian Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah is celebrating her 45th birthday with these lovely photos of herself looking uber gorgeous😍😍
Chigul shared the photos on Instagram and introduced herself as ‘Power Bank Nwa’, as she was recently called by indigenous rapper, Illbliss.
captioning the photos, she wrote:
One of the best “hailings” I have received of late is being called “POWER BANK NWA” by @illblissgoretti
That is EXACTLY who I am and who I wanna be …..I recharge people, i re energize people, I give people a boost….that’s how I want people to feel when they are around me….
I am still AGU NWANYI, EGOVIN NWA, Ọ MA UMA A SAA AHU, SHOULDER PAD NWA, EZI NWANYI, NWANYI MARA NMA NA E SEE ÓKWÚ, A SWEET PIE, A FULL COURSE MEAL, A SNACK.ALL, E LEWE UKWU E GBU EWU, POMPOLINA NWA, AKWA NWA, NWANYI MARA NMA MMADU IRI,
BUT POWER BANK NWA…..YOUR POWER BANK BABY!!!!
PLEASE ADDRESS ME AS SUCH FROM NOW😊😊😊😊
#FORTIFIEDATFORTYFIVE
Photo Credit: @chigul