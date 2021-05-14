These Adorable Photos of Cuppy & Her Pomeranian Pups Is Exactly What You Need to Brighten Up Your Day

One of our faves, Cuppy, is showing off her furry 3 month-old Pomeranian sons, Dúdú and FünFün, and they are the cutest. If you thought we humans were the only ones who live for a fashion moment, think again, because Cuppy just did it.

The singer and disc jockey introduced fans to dogs a few weeks back, and it was love at first sight for many.

Look at their outfits and fur — too cute!

Mama & Her Sons

FünFün

Dúdú

Photo Credit: cuppy | dudupoms