Garba Shehu confirms attempted burglary at Buhari’s Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari’s residence

Published

27 mins ago

 on

On Sunday, a burglary attempt was made at the residence of the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, close to the Presidential Villa.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the news in a couple of tweets Monday evening, saying there was an unsuccessful attempt to burgle Gambari’s home, which is situated within the Villa district.

He tweeted:

The Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there “was a foolish attempt” to burgle his residence at 3:00am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

Professor Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident.

In a new update, he stated that:

The police, in a related development, is searching for a suspected burglar who, as captured by CCTV, unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week. Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa.

Related Topics:

