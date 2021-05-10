Did You Miss It? Watch the Amazing Performances from Team Yemi on “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Knockouts begin and Team Yemi took the stage to perform for the coaches giving their very best to make it through to the Battles. Coach Yemi Alade took some tough decisions on who makes it through to the battles and who ends their journey on “The Voice Nigeria” season 3.

The stakes are getting higher and things are bound to get even more exciting.

Watch Tim Ayo’s smooth performance of “Love Riddim” by Rotimi.

Toeseen’s vibrant performance of Rihanna’s “What Now”.

Ewaoluwa takes the stage with Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman”.

Kitay brings the energy with “Laye” by Kizz Daniel.

Loven delivers Wande Coal’s “Away” in style.

Vanilla rocks the stage with a powerful performance of Sia’s “Titanium”.

