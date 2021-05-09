Connect with us

Here’s How You Can Watch Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World | May 9th

S3 and 1Magic will air Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World – a globally televised special that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere, on S3 at 9:30PM CAT, on 1 Magic at 7PM WAT and on Canal + at 10:10pm UTC.

Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, as the first large-scale music event for a covid-compliant audience of fully-vaccinated frontline healthcare and essential workers, VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World calls for new commitments from governments, the private sector, and philanthropists toward the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The concert was pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and  hosted by multi-platinum recording artist, actress and producer Selena Gomez, will include a night of musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin andH.E.R, and joined by Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are serving as Campaign Chairs of VAX LIVE and will be delivering an important global message for vaccine equity during the event. To help ensure equitable access to the vaccine, they’ve also been leading a coordinated drive across the private sector to raise critical funds for the vaccine-sharing program COVAX.

The commitments announced on Sunday include $39.5 million toward COVAX AMC. Gavi, as part of Gavi’s Matching Funds Mechanism, has agreed to financially match pledges to at least US $11.75 million, for a total contribution of $51.25 million.

The May 9th broadcast will feature commitments from a number of philanthropic and private sector partners including Mastercard, Cisco, Procter & Gamble, The Analog Devices Foundation, The Stadler Family Foundation, Stanley Black & Decker, Accenture, Terumo Corporation, Spotify and The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Overall, $53.8M was raised by philanthropists and the private sector in commitments to vaccine procurement, medical tools and supplies.

Global Citizen is proud to announce a special appearance by His Holiness Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, President Macron of France, Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada, and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will make appearances.

VAX LIVE is supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, and Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, and the State of California.

VAX LIVE  is part of Global Citizen’s overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a year-long campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet, and advance equity for all.

For more information about how to tune into VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World and take action visit www.globalcitizen.org/en/vaxlive and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

