BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another fabulous weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you once again.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in May.

Congrats! Kizz Daniel Just Announced He’s Welcomed Twins

U.S. Mission Announces High Priority Appointments for Student Visa Applicants in Nigeria

She Said Yes: Alexx Ekubo And Longtime Love Fancy Acholonu Are Engaged

Music, Relationships & “Sex Over Love” – Blaqbonez Tells it All in this Episode of “Rubbin’ Minds”

#JusticeForHinyUmoren: Umoh Uduak Gives Emotional Account of How Ini Umoren Went Missing & Later Found Dead

Bill and Melinda Gates are Ending their Marriage

The First Teaser for “Devil in Agbada” starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

Guess Who British GQ Magazine’s June Cover Star is… Burna Boy!

Tani Adewumi is Officially a National Chess Master at 10!

Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

This “BBC Africa Eye: Retirement Hell” Documentary explores the ‘Corrupt Pension System in Nigeria’

Chidinma Reveals Why She Became a Gospel Singer

Meet the Nigerians who made the 2021 NFL Draft

Burna Boy’s “Ye” is Certified Gold in the United States!

Photo Credit: Joshua Malcolm (@josh_snaps)

Meghan Markle to Debut Children’s Book “The Bench” Inspired by Prince Harry & Archie’s ‘Special Bond’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – SEPTEMBER 04: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the WellChild awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018 in London, England. The Duke of Sussex has been patron of WellChild since 2007. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Don Jazzy reveals more on His Past Marriage in Interview with BBC News Pidgin

BN Hot Topic: How Do you Handle “Begi-Begi” People?

“Nigerian Idol” Season 6: Get to Know the Top 11 Contestants

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Family lay their Mother, Grace Ifeoma Adichie to rest in their Hometown

Keep Up with the New Talents in Episode 6 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Leke Adeboye Confirms the Sad Passing of His Brother, Dare Adeboye

Temitope Omolehinwa’s Tips on “Building a Better Mental Health” | BNAsksTemi

Linda Orjiakor: Killing the Shame Associated with Menstruation

Dami Didn’t Sign Up For it, But Being a Firstborn Means She Has to Pay Black Tax

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Davido is in the Running for Father of the Year – Check Out the Gift He got Imade

Birthday + New Photos – Bolanle & Bunmi Ninalowo Celebrate their Union 17 Years After😍

Burna Boy is Letting Us in on What to Expect from His Next Album

Photo Credit: Joshua Malcolm (@josh_snaps)

OAP Kemi Smallzz Loses Dad 💔

#BNMeetTheStar: Get to Know More About Blessing Jessica Obasi & Her Role in the Movie “Prophetess”

