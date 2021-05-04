Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of New Comedy Series "Hotel 101" starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Basketmouth's Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” is so Hilarious | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The First Teaser for "Devil in Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Fancy Acholonu Shares Sweet Moment She Said Yes to Alexx Ekubo

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 9 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Ayodele Adedayo, Samson Tomiwa & Mike Bamiloye in Mount Zion's "Heart Pain"

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should See Episode 6 of New Web Series "Highway Girls"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Teaser for Mike-Bamiloye's Forthcoming Movie "Heart Pain"

Movies & TV

Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Kemi Lala Akindoju is just getting started. In fact, the actress has added a new title to her resume. She announced she just co-executive produce her first feature film and we’re here for it.

Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, she wrote, “Co-executive produced my first feature. Not an easy feat, but I won’t have it any other way. Y’all will soon see “The Make It Happen Productions” on your screens. I’m actually tickled. Grateful for growth and the people that help me stay committed to growing. #WeMove.”

Kemi isn’t only an actress, she has worked on several projects as a producer and most recently has a casting director in “Eyimofe“.

In an interview with GuardianLife, she spoke about the selection journey. She said the audition styles were different, but it was worth it. “I must start by giving the credit to Melissa Adeyemo, she was the producer of this film. I had my first meeting with Chuko. He was very particular about the talent that he wanted on the film, and he wanted us to dig and find. I can say that Eyimofe is very demanding for me, which is a good thing because the directors and the producers would not settle for less, so even if I say ‘this would be good’, they will say ‘let us dig further’”.

Keep up the good work Kemi.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Living in the Age of Misinformation

How Do We Make Our Society Safer for Every “Ini ‘Hiny’ Umoren”?

Eniola Olaosebikan: The Thing About Wanting a Child of a Particular Gender

Chika Okorafor Aneke: How Mindfulness Can Help Men Reduce Stress

Kingsley Umeh: Here’s Why you Should Invest in Cryptocurrency
Advertisement
css.php