Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

Kemi Lala Akindoju is just getting started. In fact, the actress has added a new title to her resume. She announced she just co-executive produce her first feature film and we’re here for it.

Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, she wrote, “Co-executive produced my first feature. Not an easy feat, but I won’t have it any other way. Y’all will soon see “The Make It Happen Productions” on your screens. I’m actually tickled. Grateful for growth and the people that help me stay committed to growing. #WeMove.”

Kemi isn’t only an actress, she has worked on several projects as a producer and most recently has a casting director in “Eyimofe“.

In an interview with GuardianLife, she spoke about the selection journey. She said the audition styles were different, but it was worth it. “I must start by giving the credit to Melissa Adeyemo, she was the producer of this film. I had my first meeting with Chuko. He was very particular about the talent that he wanted on the film, and he wanted us to dig and find. I can say that Eyimofe is very demanding for me, which is a good thing because the directors and the producers would not settle for less, so even if I say ‘this would be good’, they will say ‘let us dig further’”.

Keep up the good work Kemi.