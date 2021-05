Lala Akindoju is Adding a New Title to Her Resume — Co-executive Producer 👏🏾👏🏾

Kemi Lala Akindoju is just getting started. In fact, the actress has added a new title to her resume. She announced she just co-executive produce her first feature film and weโ€™re here for it.

Sharing the exciting news via Twitter, she wrote, “Co-executive produced my first feature. Not an easy feat, but I wonโ€™t have it any other way. Yโ€™all will soon see โ€œThe Make It Happen Productionsโ€ on your screens. Iโ€™m actually tickled. Grateful for growth and the people that help me stay committed to growing. #WeMove.”

Kemi isn’t only an actress, she has worked on several projects as a producer and most recently has a casting director inย “Eyimofe“.

In an interview with GuardianLife, she spoke about the selection journey. She said the audition styles were different, but it was worth it. โ€œI must start by giving the credit to Melissa Adeyemo, she was the producer of this film. I had my first meeting with Chuko. He was very particular about the talent that he wanted on the film, and he wanted us to dig and find. I can say that Eyimofe is very demanding for me, which is a good thing because the directors and the producers would not settle for less, so even if I say โ€˜this would be good’, they will say โ€˜let us dig furtherโ€™”.

Keep up the good work Kemi.