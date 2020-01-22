Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Nigerian Feature Film "Eyimofe" is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood

This BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Movies & TV Scoop

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

Movies & TV

Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy "Spenser Confidential" | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Another Reason to Love John Boyega Is This Home He Bought For His Parents

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Movies & TV

Nigerian Feature Film “Eyimofe” is Set to Premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Berlin will pay tribute to Nigeria’s booming film industry with the world premiere of “Eyimofe“, a film by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri.

The Nigerian feature film “Eyimofe” (This is my desire) has been selected to premiere at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival, starting next month.

The movie’s latest feat continues what has been a amazing ride for the project which emerged 2018 “Purple List Award” winner and one of ten projects chosen for last year’s IFP Narrative Lab in New York. It has also shown Nigeria’s impressive record at the Berlin International Film Festival, considered one of the “Big Three” alongside Cannes and Venice festivals.

The movie will be shown at the forum section of the event holding in Germany. “Eyimofe” addresses migrants’ endless pursuit for greener pastures in Europe and the reality they often meet at the end. It tells the story of two people’s quest for what they believe will be a better life in Europe.

The movie, presented by Guardian’s GDN Studios, was written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo and stars Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie and Jacob Alexander.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Iniobong Umoh: Crazy is the New Cool

BN Prose – Book Excerpt: The Stuff of Love Songs by Feyisayo Anjorin

Emma Uchendu: Hey Small Business Owner, Here Are Four Mistakes You Should Avoid

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Advertisement
css.php