This BTS Shots From Kunle Afolayan’s Forthcoming Movie “Citation” is Proof that Something Awesome is Cooking
Kunle Afolayan’s forthcoming movie “Citation” is in the making and from the behind the scenes photos, we are certain the film will be a hit.
“Citation” will star Haitian-born Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba Gabriel Afolayan, The Okan twins, Ini Edo, Lola Maja, Temi Otedola among others.
The film, written by Tunde Babalola, is a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.
Check out the photos below.
