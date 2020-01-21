Connect with us

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Russell Simmons' "Attempt to Pressure" her into Quitting his alleged Sexual Assault Documentary

Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

Mark Wahlberg & Winston Duke Team Up for New Netflix Action Comedy "Spenser Confidential" | Watch the Trailer

Bisola Channels her Inner Queen Amina for her 34th Birthday 👸🏽

Another Reason to Love John Boyega Is This Home He Bought For His Parents

Watch the Exciting Trailer for Emem Isong's "Special Jollof" starring Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright & Femi Adebayo

Tomiwa Sage has an Interesting View on NYSC | Watch him Share it on Ndani TV's "Just Say It"

Mercy Aigbe is Offering her Support to Victims of Domestic Violence Everywhere

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels Finally Give us a Look into their Beautiful Wedding

Chrissy Teigen Wants to Visit Nigeria to Meet Someone Special

Published

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Oprah Winfrey has pulled out as the executive producer of a documentary alleging sexual assault against Russell Simmons, but not for the reason the hip-hop mogul may have wanted.

Oprah, according to Fox News, revealed that Russell attempted to pressure her to drop the documentary where several women detailed sexual abuse allegations against him, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project.

‘He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me,’ Winfrey told The Associated Press through a spokesperson on Friday.

However, she said it was not anything Simmons said that prompted her to withdraw from the “On the Record” documentary, but rather it was the inconsistencies in the story of one of his accusers, Drew Dixon, that she felt needed to be addressed.

The documentary was set to be distributed by Apple TV+, but in a swift chain of events, Oprah’s split from the project effectively killed Apple’s commitment to stream the documentary.

In a statement to Fox News, Oprah revealed what exactly was going on behind the scenes and detailed Simmons’ attempts to stop her involvement. She said:

He did reach out multiple times and attempted to pressure me.

So, she’s out… at least for now.

