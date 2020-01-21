Lola Rae’s Birthday Photos Featured A Sweet Surprise

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Music star Lola Rae celebrated her birthday recently and she blessed our Instagram timelines with new photos for the occassion.

A message to herself read, Happy Birthday To Me 🐉💥 This year girl you’re going to shine, you’re happiness is going to be infectious and your music will busss up every speaker worldwide by Gods Grace.

Lola Rae’s followers also got a sweet surprise in one of the photos she posted as she could be seen cradling her daughter Skye.

So picture perfect!

Photo Credit:
Photo @israelpeters
Hair styling @ladylike_hb
Styling @annika.sofie
Wig made by @papachichistyle
Hair from @capelliamore

