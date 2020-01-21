This Major South African Singer Loves Beyonce So Much she Recreated the Ivy Park Promo Photos

We are definitely huge fans of Beyonce, and so is South African singer Busiswa.

The major music star has shared some fun photos of herself on her Instagram page. The photos show her wearing some new Ivy Park x Adidas merchandise. Even more fun is the fact that she directly replicates some of Beyonce’s poses from the promo photos released a few weeks ago.

Busiswa aptly captioned, “Queen B* things!!”

See more photos from Busiswa’s shoot below.

Photo Credit: @busiswaah