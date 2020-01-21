Events
All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That’ll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too
It was a huge celebration last night as ThisDay marked the annual ThisDay Awards as well as the introduction of – and soon to be launched – Arise Play streaming service.
For the event, American R’n’B singer John Legend performed on stage while our very own Nigerian songbird Asa also wowed the guests.
Naomi Campbell, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, Segun Agbaje, Richard Mofe Damijo, Mo Abudu, Ruth Osime, Rotimi Ameachi, Adams Oshiomhole, Nkiru Anumudu, Fela Durotoye, Lisa Folawiyo, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien, are some of the guests who were spotted during the evening at the event honouring many amazing individual and innovative institutions.
We’ve got all the photos from inside the awards!
The Legend
The Guests
The Stage
The Winning Moments
Photo Credit: @ekuedewor | @keturah_king | @arisenewsofficial | @moabudu | @denolagrey | @lisafolawiyo | @idia.aisien | @mediaroomhub_ | @cecilhammond |