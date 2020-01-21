Connect with us

All The Photos from Inside the ThisDay Awards That'll Make You Feel Like You Were There Too

UK Aid commits part of a £320m Package to EFInA to improve the Financial Sector of Sub-Saharan Africa

Tiwa Savage Showed up to the "Zanku To The World" Concert in Style

D’Banj, DJ Spinall, Praiz, Olisa shut down Lagos at an Exclusive Party hosted by MTN for MusicTime!

Discover Major Business Growth Hacks at Zenith Bank's SME Digital Workshop | January 29th & 30th

Rachael Okonkwo renews her contract with Dano Milk as its Brand Ambassador

"Parasite" Pulls Off Historic Win at 2020 #SAGAwards | Full List of Winners

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 SAG Awards

Congratulations! #BBNaija's Ike Onyema is the New Brand Ambassador for PTRlifestyle

Nigeria's High Society set to storm Lagos-based Business Man, Yusuf Babalola's Wedding

2 hours ago

It was a huge celebration last night as ThisDay marked the annual ThisDay Awards as well as the introduction of – and soon to be launched – Arise Play streaming service.

For the event, American R’n’B singer John Legend performed on stage while our very own Nigerian songbird Asa also wowed the guests.

Naomi Campbell, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Jim Ovia, Segun Agbaje, Richard Mofe Damijo, Mo Abudu, Ruth Osime, Rotimi Ameachi, Adams Oshiomhole, Nkiru Anumudu, Fela Durotoye, Lisa Folawiyo, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien, are some of the guests who were spotted during the evening at the event honouring many amazing individual and innovative institutions.

We’ve got all the photos from inside the awards!

***

The Legend

The Guests

The Stage

The Winning Moments

Photo Credit: @ekuedewor | @keturah_king | @arisenewsofficial | @moabudu | @denolagrey | @lisafolawiyo | @idia.aisien | @mediaroomhub_ | @cecilhammond |

