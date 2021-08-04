New Music: Chike Agada feat. PsychoYP – Vibrate

Connect with us

Chike Agada returns to the scene with “Vibrate” featuring PsychoYP the first single off his upcoming EP produced by Wondamagik and co-produced by DeraTheBoy.

Chike Agada formerly known as Chykay is an R&B singer-songwriter who is rapidly gaining momentum with his sultry sound and smooth vocals.

The new single is built around a melodic drum riff that gets the groove on right from the first verse with Chike’s melodic delivery. Chike Agada’s growth and confidence are evident with this new release after he took time off the scene to compose and work alongside artists like Beazy, Timaya, Wizkid, Falz, Davido, Teeto Ceemos, Lola Rae and Wizboyy.

When asked about the inspiration for the song, Chike said: “The upcoming Ep is a collection of my thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self. I feel so alive right now and Vibrate is that song that gets the party going .”

Listen to the track below:

His upcoming EP, “Venus” is an ode to his collective experiences in the past 5 years, it enlists 7 tracks and is set for a September 2021 release. See the tracklist:

