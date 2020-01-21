Beyoncé is Appreciating Every Ivy Park Fan with this Goofy Video

Connect with us

Beyoncé is saying a big thank you to every Beehive who bought the sold out Ivy Park X Adidas collection.

She’s saying thank you to those who stood in long lines under different weather conditions with this goofy and adorable video.

She captioned the video,

I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain. All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep. B

