Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi's Comment to Lupita Nyong'o about “Americanah” is Too Important

Published

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Everyone is really excited that the best-selling book “Americanah” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will become a TV adaption soon.

We’ve already met the stars who will be acting in the series, but will they really be able to portray the Nigerianess the book details? Well, that’s exactly what Funlola Aofitebi-Raimi is advocating for.

The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba  and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner, and writer, Chinonye Chukwu will direct the first two episodes.

The Nollywood actress passed her opinion on Lupita’s Instagram post that, “It’s integral to the story that you cast Nigerians from Nigeria”.

What do you think?

