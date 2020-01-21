Rihanna is Highlighting Changemakers in her Self-Curated Issue of i-D magazine “Rihannazine”

Rihanna may not have given us the album we are expecting, but she has been keeping herself busy with a special creative project with i-D Magazine titled “Rihannazine“, which celebrates the magazine’s 40th anniversary.

Rihannazine highlights a cast of brilliant changemakers who are set to re-shape culture and their communities in 2020. For the issue, Rihanna and i-D handpicked 43 inspirational people across fashion, art, cinema, music and activism, creating a more inclusive and diverse future. They include Rico Nasty, Kelela, Young M.A, author Roxane Gay, Skylar Diggins, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more.

The one-off limited edition issue was shot by world-renowned photographer, Mario Sorrenti and will be available to buy globally January 27 with a limited run of 5,000 copies. Rihanna has this to say about the magazine:

For me, this very special issue of i-D represents change and culture, it is dedicated to some of the people who are progressively reshaping the communities across fashion, music, art and activism creating a more inclusive and diverse future.

Photo Credit:

Photography: @mario_sorrenti

Hair: @naphiisbeautifulhair

Make-up: Kanako Takase

Nails: @Jennynails